ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ວິທະຍາສາດ

NASA Capsule ສົ່ງຕົວຢ່າງດາວເຄາະຢ່າງປອດໄພໄປທະເລຊາຍ Utah

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
NASA Capsule ສົ່ງຕົວຢ່າງດາວເຄາະຢ່າງປອດໄພໄປທະເລຊາຍ Utah

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By Robert Andrew

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຄວາມແຕກແຍກໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຊະນິດພັນທີ່ສູນພັນ: RNA ເກົ່າແກ່ຫຼາຍສັດຕະວັດຕາມລໍາດັບຈາກ Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ດາວເຄາະນ້ອຍ 2023 SF6: ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບໂລກ

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ສູນກໍ່ສ້າງຕຶກອາຄານໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Colorado Boulder ມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອປັບປຸງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດໃນອາວະກາດ

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

ທ່ານພາດ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ຄວາມແຕກແຍກໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຊະນິດພັນທີ່ສູນພັນ: RNA ເກົ່າແກ່ຫຼາຍສັດຕະວັດຕາມລໍາດັບຈາກ Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ດາວເຄາະນ້ອຍ 2023 SF6: ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບໂລກ

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ສູນກໍ່ສ້າງຕຶກອາຄານໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Colorado Boulder ມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອປັບປຸງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດໃນອາວະກາດ

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ neuroscientists ຂັດແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບທິດສະດີຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານປະສົມປະສານ

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ