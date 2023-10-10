ໂມດູນສະຖານີອາວະກາດຣັດເຊຍປະສົບກັບນໍ້າເຢັນຮົ່ວເປັນຄັ້ງທີສາມ

A secondary radiator on a Russian space station module has sprung a leak, marking the third time in the past year that a Russian component has lost heat-dissipating coolant. The leak occurred in a backup radiator circuit on the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module (MLM), designed to cool experiment hardware. While the impact of this incident on station operations is not yet known, officials have assured that the crew is in no danger.

The Russian federal space agency, Roscosmos, stated that the main thermal control circuit of the module is operating normally and providing comfortable conditions. Russian engineers are currently investigating the leak and analyzing the situation. NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli confirmed the leak, which was detected from the radiator on the MLM.

The Nauka module has two radiator systems, with the leaked radiator having been mounted on the lab module in April. However, the primary radiator on Nauka is functioning normally, with no impact on the crew or station operations. Ground teams will continue to investigate the cause of the leak.

This incident follows previous coolant leaks on the Soyuz crew ferry ship and a Russian Progress cargo ship. The Soyuz leak resulted in the ship’s entire coolant supply being drained, leading to the launch of a replacement Soyuz and an extension of the crew’s stay onboard the station. While the cause of these leaks is believed to be micrometeoroid impacts, no definitive explanation has been provided.

NASA is taking precautions to ensure that the leak is fully isolated before a planned spacewalk by NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Coolant particles sticking to spacesuits and being carried inside the station could pose potential health risks.

In conclusion, despite the coolant leak on the Russian module, station operations continue unaffected, and the crew remains safe. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the leak and ensure that it does not pose any further risks to the astronauts or the International Space Station.

