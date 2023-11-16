Neuraspace ແລະ Elecnor Deimos ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງກໍາລັງເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຄຸ້ມຄອງການຈະລາຈອນໃນອາວະກາດ

Neuraspace, a leading provider of smarter space traffic management (STM) solutions, has partnered with Elecnor Deimos, a renowned provider of Space Surveillance and Awareness (SSA) solutions. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the way debris tracking is conducted in space and bolster the safety and security of space assets.

By leveraging the expertise and critical data from Elecnor Deimos, Neuraspace will strengthen its space observation capabilities and augment its data fusion model by gathering information from diverse sources. This will enable Neuraspace to offer more precise analysis and insights to its customers, resulting in faster decision-making, streamlined operations, optimized spacecraft management, and improved data analysis.

The key focus of this partnership is to enhance Neuraspace’s collision avoidance guidance and space traffic management system, which heavily rely on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. The ability to pinpoint and track debris more effectively will assist in safeguarding valuable space assets and reducing the risks associated with orbital collisions.

Elecnor Deimos has already conducted a successful pilot test utilizing the Antsy2 sensor, one of the telescopes at the Deimos Sky Survey Centre. This pilot test has paved the way for the collaboration, leading to the provision of optical data from Deimos sensors and the development of two additional optical sensors. These advancements will significantly contribute to Neuraspace’s mission and further enhance space situational awareness.

Ismael López, CEO of Deimos, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This venture with Neuraspace aligns perfectly with Deimos’ strategy as a premier global provider of space surveillance solutions. Our commitment to sustainable space exploration is reinforced by this collaboration, and we anticipate a successful partnership with Neuraspace.”

Chiara Manfletti, director and COO of Neuraspace, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Deimos. This collaboration will empower Neuraspace to strengthen our space observation capabilities and fulfill our commitment to ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities. By harnessing the optical telescope technology and data from Deimos, we will enhance our space situational awareness and contribute to the security and longevity of space operations.”

