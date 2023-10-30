ໄພທຳມະຊາດທຽບກັບໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດ: ການກວດສອບການສື່ສານການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມສ່ຽງ

A recent study conducted by researchers from New Zealand sheds light on the importance of how we communicate and frame the risks associated with natural events. The study, published in the Social Psychological Bulletin, highlights the impact that different terms can have on public understanding and engagement with risk-mitigation efforts.

Traditionally, natural events such as earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes have been labeled as “natural disasters.” However, this framing has come under scrutiny in recent years. Advocates argue that the term “natural disasters” downplays the role of human choices and behaviors in exacerbating the impacts of these events. Instead, they propose using the term “natural hazards” to convey the potential for negative consequences and the importance of taking proactive measures to mitigate risk.

To investigate the potential differences in public response to these two terms, the researchers surveyed 604 individuals in Wellington, New Zealand. They measured various factors related to risk preparation, including social norms, beliefs about the effectiveness of preparation, and perceived ability to take preparatory actions.

Interestingly, the researchers found that scores on these factors did not significantly differ between the terms “natural hazards” and “natural disasters.” However, when it came to individuals’ intentions to prepare for these events, there was a distinct disparity. Intentions to prepare for natural hazards were found to be a better predictor of actual behavior compared to intentions to prepare for natural disasters.

Based on these findings, the researchers emphasize the need for evidence-based communication strategies when addressing risk mitigation. It is crucial to understand how the general public interprets and responds to the terms used in communication campaigns. By framing natural events as natural hazards rather than natural disasters, there may be a greater likelihood of motivating individuals to take preparatory actions and reduce harm.

FAQ:

Q: What is the difference between natural hazards and natural disasters?

A: Natural hazards refer to the potential for negative consequences arising from natural events such as earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes. On the other hand, natural disasters are events that have already occurred and resulted in significant damage, loss of life, and disruption.

Q: Why is it important to use the term “natural hazards” instead of “natural disasters”?

A: Using the term “natural hazards” highlights the potential for negative consequences and the need for proactive measures to mitigate risk. It shifts the focus from blaming nature alone to acknowledging the role of human choices and behaviors in exacerbating the impacts of these events.

Q: Does the term used to describe natural events impact individuals’ intentions to prepare for them?

A: According to the study, intentions to prepare for natural hazards were found to be a better predictor of actual behavior compared to intentions to prepare for natural disasters. This suggests that the term used in risk communication can have an influence on individuals’ motivation to take preparatory actions.

Q: What does this mean for risk-mitigation public campaigns?

A: Risk-mitigation public campaigns should consider the framing and terminology used to effectively communicate the importance of preparedness. By emphasizing natural hazards and the need for proactive measures, these campaigns may have a greater impact on individuals’ intentions to prepare and ultimately reduce the harm caused by natural events.

Source: [The Polish Association of Social Psychology](https://phys.org/news/2023-10-natural-disasters-hazards-risk-mitigation-campaigns.html)