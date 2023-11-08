ພາລະກິດໃໝ່ ມຸ່ງໜ້າສູ່ສະຖານີອາວະກາດ ເພື່ອສຶກສາຄື້ນອາກາດ

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) is gearing up for its upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, set to launch on November 9, 2023, aims to study atmospheric waves and their effects on space weather by analyzing Earth’s natural airglow.

AWE, developed by Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory, will be mounted on the exterior of the ISS. From this position, it will observe undulations in the air called atmospheric gravity waves (AGWs). These waves, which can be caused by various weather events such as tornadoes and thunderstorms, extend all the way to space and can disrupt satellite and communications signals.

By measuring AGWs at the mesopause, an atmospheric layer around 54 miles (87 kilometers) in altitude, AWE will provide crucial insights into the impacts of AGWs on space weather. This will be the first time that AGWs, particularly small-scale ones, will be measured globally at the mesopause.

The mesopause is where AGWs are revealed by colorful bands of light known as airglow. AWE will detect these waves by recording variations in infrared airglow, which is not visible to the human eye. By monitoring the brightness of the infrared airglow as waves pass through it, AWE will allow scientists to determine the size, power, and dispersion of the AGWs more accurately than previous missions.

AWE’s instrumentation includes the Advanced Mesospheric Temperature Mapper (AMTM), which consists of four telescopes. The AMTM will scan the mesopause and measure the brightness of light at specific wavelengths to create temperature maps revealing the movement of AGWs in the atmosphere.

This mission marks a significant step forward in our understanding of AGWs and their impact on space weather. AWE’s comprehensive study of AGWs at the mesopause will provide valuable data for future satellite communication and tracking systems.

FAQ

Q: What is AWE?

A: AWE stands for Atmospheric Waves Experiment, a mission developed by Utah State University to study atmospheric waves and their effects on space weather.

Q: What will AWE measure?

A: AWE will measure atmospheric gravity waves (AGWs), which extend from the lowest level of the atmosphere to space.

Q: How will AWE study AGWs?

A: AWE will observe variations in the infrared airglow at the mesopause, an atmospheric layer around 54 miles in altitude, to detect and analyze AGWs.

Q: What are the potential impacts of AGWs on space weather?

A: AGWs can disrupt satellite and communications signals, making it crucial to understand their behavior and effects on space weather.

Q: How will AWE contribute to satellite communication and tracking?

A: By providing detailed measurements of AGWs, AWE will inform the development of future satellite communication and tracking systems.