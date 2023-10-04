ອົງການ NASA ກະກຽມການເປີດຕົວ Psyche Mission ໄປສູ່ດາວເຄາະນ້ອຍທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນດ້ວຍໂລຫະ

NASA is gearing up for the launch of its Psyche mission, which will explore a metal-rich asteroid. The spacecraft will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch is scheduled for October 12, 2023, at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

The mission aims to study asteroid Psyche, which is located between Mars and Jupiter. This asteroid is unique because it contains substantial amounts of metal, unlike previous asteroids that were mainly composed of rock or ice. Scientists believe that Psyche may be part of the interior of a planetesimal, a building block of a rocky planet. By studying Psyche, researchers hope to gain insights into the formation of Earth and other similar planets.

In addition to studying the asteroid itself, the Psyche mission will also carry out a technology demonstration called NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications. This experiment will test the use of lasers to transmit data at higher rates over long distances. The spacecraft will try out high-bandwidth optical communications during the first two years of its journey to Psyche.

The launch activities will be broadcasted live on various platforms, including NASA TV, YouTube, X, Facebook, Twitch, Daily Motion, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Prior to the launch, NASA will hold a mission and science briefing on October 10, followed by a prelaunch news conference on October 11.

NASA is excited about the upcoming Psyche mission and hopes that it will provide valuable insights into the composition and formation of our solar system. The agency encourages the public to follow and engage with the mission using the hashtags #MissionToPsyche and #AskNASA on social media.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

– NASA