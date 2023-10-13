NASA, along with industry partners Aerojet Rocketdyne and Boeing, has announced that all four RS-25 engines have been installed onto the core stage of the agency’s SLS rocket for the Artemis II mission. The core stage, which includes two liquid propellant tanks and the RS-25 engines, is the backbone of the SLS mega rocket that will power the first crewed mission to the Moon under Artemis.

Engineers at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have now begun final integration testing of the core stage in preparation for its shipment to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This testing will ensure the acceptance of the stage before it is transported to its final destination.

The core stage, standing at 212 feet tall, will provide over two million pounds of thrust during the first eight minutes of flight. This immense power is necessary to send the crew of four astronauts inside NASA’s Orion spacecraft on a 10-day mission around the Moon.

The installation of the RS-25 engines onto the core stage was a collaborative effort between NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Boeing. The process involved several steps, including the structural connections of the individual engines and the securing of thrust vector control actuators and ancillary interfaces.

Once testing is complete and the hardware is deemed acceptable, the core stage will be transported to Kennedy Space Center via NASA’s Pegasus barge. It will join other rocket components, including solid rocket boosters and adapters, which are in various stages of completion.

The SLS rocket, along with Orion and the Gateway, is an essential part of NASA’s long-term plans for deep space exploration. It provides the capability to send astronauts, supplies, and the Orion spacecraft to the Moon in a single mission. NASA’s Artemis program aims to land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

– NASA.gov (Corinne Beckinger)