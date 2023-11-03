NASA is open to extending the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2030 if commercial space stations are not ready to take over by the end of the decade, according to a NASA official. Ken Bowersox, the NASA Associate Administrator for Space Operations, stated that it is not mandatory to retire the ISS as planned, and the timeline for transition to commercial stations is flexible. NASA, along with partners Canada, Europe, and Japan, has agreed to operate the ISS until 2030. However, Russia has agreed to only operate until 2028, following its practice of planning the station’s future in four-year increments.

NASA has been actively supporting the development of commercial low Earth orbit destinations (CLDs), also known as commercial stations, with the aim of having one or more certified for use by NASA astronauts by the late 2020s. The transition from the ISS to the commercial facilities would then take place by 2030, followed by the deorbiting of the ISS.

The readiness of commercial stations will determine the actual transition timeline. Bowersox emphasized the importance of the maturity of the market, considering both the status of commercial stations and the presence of non-NASA customers. NASA expects to have two astronauts on these commercial stations at a time, a requirement based on cost savings and reasonableness.

Bowersox expressed concern about transitioning too quickly and the financial burden that could result if NASA has to bear the full costs of the platforms for an extended period. A poorly managed transition could compromise other areas of NASA’s budget and weaken their activities.

The potential extension of the ISS beyond 2030 has raised industry concerns about NASA’s budget and funding for commercial low Earth orbit destinations. NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel also highlighted the tight timeline for developing commercial stations and the uncertainties surrounding their business cases, posing programmatic and safety risks. The panel urged NASA to fully fund the development of the United States Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), an essential component for a successful transition to commercial destinations.

NASA has already requested $180 million for fiscal year 2024 to start work on the USDV. The agency aims to have the USDV ready in the late 2020s, although launch options have been considered up to 2035.