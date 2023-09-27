ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ນັກບິນອະວະກາດຂອງອົງການ NASA ທ່ານ Frank Rubio ກັບຄືນສູ່ໂລກ ຫຼັງຈາກພາລະກິດມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ຢູ່ສະຖານີອະວະກາດນາໆຊາດ

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 27, 2023
ນັກບິນອະວະກາດຂອງອົງການ NASA ທ່ານ Frank Rubio ກັບຄືນສູ່ໂລກ ຫຼັງຈາກພາລະກິດມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ຢູ່ສະຖານີອະວະກາດນາໆຊາດ

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Gabriel Botha

Post ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ເຄື່ອງມືວິທະຍາສາດກ່ຽວກັບໂມດູນ Chandrayaan-3 ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພຽງພໍສໍາລັບການສຶກສາ Exoplanet ໃນອະນາຄົດ

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ວິທະຍາສາດ

Chandrayaan-3: ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ສໍາ​ລັບ Vikram Lander ແລະ Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ການສັງເກດການຂອງ JWST ແນະນໍາການປົນເປື້ອນຂອງດາວທຽມທີ່ແຊກແຊງການວັດແທກຂອງ TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

ທ່ານພາດ

ວິທະຍາສາດ

ເຄື່ອງມືວິທະຍາສາດກ່ຽວກັບໂມດູນ Chandrayaan-3 ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພຽງພໍສໍາລັບການສຶກສາ Exoplanet ໃນອະນາຄົດ

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

Chandrayaan-3: ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ສໍາ​ລັບ Vikram Lander ແລະ Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ການສັງເກດການຂອງ JWST ແນະນໍາການປົນເປື້ອນຂອງດາວທຽມທີ່ແຊກແຊງການວັດແທກຂອງ TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ
ວິທະຍາສາດ

ໂທຫາອີກອັນໜຶ່ງ: ດາວເຄາະນ້ອຍ 2023 SW6 ເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ໂລກ

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 ຄໍາເຫັນ