NASA Space Capsule ສົ່ງຄືນຕົວຢ່າງດິນເປັນຮູບດາວທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດສຳເລັດຜົນ

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully returned the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The gumdrop-shaped capsule, released from the mothership as it passed by Earth, parachuted into the Utah desert, landing within a designated zone. This marks the third time an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, and it is by far the biggest one yet. The sample was collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020.

Bennu is a carbon-rich, near-Earth asteroid that measures 500 meters across. It is considered a relic of the early solar system and holds valuable clues to the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. The sample collected from Bennu may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. This hypothesis is supported by previous samples collected from the asteroid Ryugu by Japan’s mission Hayabusa2.

OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018. It spent two years orbiting the asteroid before gathering a sample of the loose surface material with its robotic arm. The spacecraft departed Bennu in 2021 for its return journey to Earth, hitting the upper atmosphere at 35 times the speed of sound. The capsule endured temperatures up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it descended, before landing safely in the Utah desert.

Upon retrieval, the sample will be kept in a “clean room” for initial examination. It will then be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be opened and divided into smaller specimens for distribution to scientists in 60 laboratories worldwide. Meanwhile, the main part of the spacecraft is expected to continue its journey to explore another near-Earth asteroid, Apophis.

This historic mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the early solar system and the potential for life beyond Earth.

