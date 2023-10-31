ເທັກໂນໂລຢີ Quantum Computing ໃໝ່ ມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອປັບປຸງການປະເມີນຄວາມສ່ຽງນໍ້າຖ້ວມ

Catastrophic floods are becoming increasingly common due to climate change, posing a significant challenge for communities around the world. Adaptation to this new climate reality requires innovative solutions, and one company at the forefront of addressing this challenge is Multiverse Computing, a quantum software company based in Spain.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Multiverse Computing has partnered with Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) in the UK and Moody’s Analytics in the US to leverage quantum computing technology for flood risk assessment. With funding of £100,056 from Innovate UK, the Spanish startup aims to develop more accurate and efficient prediction models to assess flood risks.

Traditional methods of flood modeling have been limited by the computational challenges of running simulations over large areas in high-resolution. However, quantum computing presents promising opportunities for advancement in this field. By utilizing quantum machine learning (QML) and developing emulators as alternatives to physics-based models, Multiverse Computing and its partners aim to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of flood risk assessment.

“With quantum computing technology, we have the potential to revolutionize flood risk assessment,” said Sergio Gago, Moody’s Managing Director of Quantum and GenAI. Enrique Lizaso Olmos, the founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing, also believes that a quantum approach could significantly contribute to climate change adaptation efforts.

As the lead contractor, Multiverse Computing will be responsible for software and quantum algorithm development, while OQC will provide the necessary quantum hardware. Moody’s will contribute industry expertise, data, and insights into computational efficiency. This collaborative effort has secured a place in Phase 1 of the Quantum Catalyst Fund competition, and if successful, it will progress to Phase 2 next year, with a budget of £1.2mn.

The UK Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs will be the first customer to test this solution, aiming to better adapt to extreme weather events caused by climate change. With estimated annual losses of over £700mn due to inland flooding, the need for improved flood risk assessment tools and strategies is urgent.

Climate change has already had devastating impacts across the globe, as witnessed in recent flood events in Germany, Belgium, and central Greece. In light of these events, harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing to mitigate and prevent the consequences of floods has never been more critical.

FAQ:

Q: What is Multiverse Computing?

A: Multiverse Computing is a quantum software company based in Spain.

Q: What is the goal of the collaboration between Multiverse Computing, OQC, and Moody’s Analytics?

A: The collaboration aims to utilize quantum computing technology to improve flood risk assessment and develop more accurate prediction models.

Q: What challenges have traditional flood modeling methods faced?

A: Traditional methods have been limited by the computational cost of running simulations over large areas in high-resolution.

Q: How will quantum computing be used in flood risk assessment?

A: Quantum machine learning (QML) will be applied to develop emulators as alternatives to traditional physics-based models, potentially revolutionizing flood risk assessment.

Q: Who will be the first customer to test the solution?

A: The UK Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs will be the first customer, seeking to better adapt to extreme weather events resulting from climate change.