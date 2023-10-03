The Ocean Is Turning Greener, Possibly Due to Climate Change, Study Finds

Researchers from the UK and the US have discovered that 56% of the world’s oceans are becoming greener, and they believe that this change may be driven by climate change. The scientists analyzed 20 years of ocean-color data from satellites, specifically using images captured by the MODIS instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite from 2002 to 2022.

The greening trend was observed globally, with the most significant changes occurring near and south of the equator. While the researchers suspect that climate change is the cause, they have not attributed the greener color to high sea surface temperatures. Instead, they suggest that other factors, such as mixed-layer depth or upper-ocean stratification, could play a role.

The study authors explain that the greening could be a result of an increase in detrital particles, which would affect backscattering and absorption of light at different wavelengths. They also mention that shifts in the ecosystem, such as an increase in zooplankton and colored dissolved material, could contribute to the phenomenon.

In the past, research on ocean color has mainly focused on chlorophyll and phytoplankton, which can vary from year to year. However, using the MODIS data, the researchers were able to observe a significant greening trend over a shorter timeframe. They compared their findings with climate models and confirmed that climate change is a likely factor.

Phytoplankton, the microscopic organisms responsible for the ocean’s green color, play a crucial role in marine ecosystems, serving as a vital part of the food web. Moreover, they help regulate global surface temperatures by consuming carbon dioxide. Thus, even slight changes in their populations can have far-reaching effects.

The researchers are urging other scientists to further investigate these shifts in surface-ocean ecology and their causes. This knowledge could aid in the development of policies for ocean conservation, providing insight into regions that require protection under international agreements.

Overall, this study highlights the complexity of the ocean’s response to climate change and emphasizes the importance of understanding these changes to preserve our marine ecosystems.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

– EcoWatch: Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

– NASA: The official website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.