ຈື່ຈໍາຊິບທີ່ທ່ານມັກໃນ Slate

Robert Andrew

Oct 15, 2023
If you’re a fan of microchips and have a favorite, the Macrochips project by Jason Coon might be just what you’re looking for. This project allows you to create a personalized slate coaster with the label of your favorite chip engraved on it. The result is a unique and eye-catching way to pay tribute to your beloved microcontroller or integrated circuit.

The process is simple. Start with a standard 100 mm x 100 mm (4″ x 4″) slate coaster and use a laser engraver to etch the chip’s label onto it. The laser turns the slate a light gray color, which contrasts beautifully with the natural color of the slate, creating a realistic representation of the chip. Jason has already engraved over 140 chips, both classic and modern, with the slate treatment.

While Jason has only provided the SVGs for a few of the chips, anyone with access to a laser engraver can easily recreate this project at home. No external assistance is necessary, as long as you have the necessary skills.

The idea for the Macrochips project originated from a post by arturo182, who discovered a slate RP2040 microcontroller on Graham Sanderson’s desk in 2021. Jason’s post of his engraved RP1 on Mastodon to commemorate the release of the Raspberry Pi 5 brought attention to this trend.

By creating a personalized slate coaster with the label of your favorite chip, you can showcase your love for microchips in a unique and decorative way. Whether you’re a fan of classic microcontrollers like the 6502 or prefer working with modern ones like the ESP32 or RP2040, the Macrochips project offers an exciting opportunity to memorialize your favorite chips.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:
– [Hackaday](https://hackaday.com/2023/10/15/memorialize-your-favorite-chips-in-slate/)
– [Arturo182](Nitter)
– [Graham Sanderson]

Robert Andrew

