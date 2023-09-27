Mammals Likely to Face Extinction with Next Supercontinent, Study Finds

A new study reveals that mammals are most likely to be wiped out by the formation of Earth’s next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima. By modeling the heat tolerance of mammals and considering Earth’s future climate conditions, researchers from the University of Bristol have predicted that the formation of Pangaea Ultima will result in the extinction of mammals. The study, published in Nature Geoscience, used a climate model to factor in changes to land surface temperature, increased intensity of the sun’s radiation, and elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Supercontinents have historically been associated with mass extinctions, with four out of the last five extinctions coinciding with supercontinent formations. The next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima, is expected to form in approximately 250 million years. Pangaea Ultima will be significantly hotter than the present Earth, lacking the cooling effect of oceans and absorbing more radiation from an older, more active sun. The supercontinent will also have higher carbon dioxide levels due to volcanic activity.

The hot and inhospitable conditions of Pangaea Ultima will pose a major challenge for mammals. Mammals have adaptations that allow them to cope with high temperatures, such as sweat glands and a circulatory system that removes heat. However, their temperature regulating mechanisms start to fail when temperatures rise above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in dry heat or 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in humid conditions.

The researchers used a climate model to simulate temperatures and humidities across Pangaea Ultima. The simulation showed that only 8% of the supercontinent’s land would be habitable for mammals due to increased temperatures and humidity. The study also suggests that massive volcanic eruptions forming lava-covered regions known as large igneous provinces could contribute to the extreme temperature increase.

While reptiles or other organisms may be better adapted to the harsh conditions of Pangaea Ultima, it remains uncertain if any species will survive. The study concludes that the future adaptability of plants and the resilience of marine ecosystems need further research to better understand the impact of Pangaea Ultima on all life forms.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ: wwwlivesciencecom

ຮູບພາບ: Unsplash