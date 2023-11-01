ປະເພນີນັກບິນອາວະກາດໃໝ່: ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນ Halloween ໃນອາວະກາດ

The International Space Station (ISS) may not have trick-or-treaters, but that doesn’t mean Halloween goes unnoticed by the crew members aboard the orbiting facility. With their creativity and resourcefulness, astronauts have found ways to embrace the spirit of Halloween, even in the depths of space. Let’s take a closer look at how they celebrate this spooky holiday and the unique costumes they come up with year after year.

Although bad weather delayed the plans of Crew-3 NASA astronauts and ESA astronauts to celebrate Halloween in space in October 2021, the crewmembers already aboard the station took it upon themselves to have some Halloween fun. They didn’t let the absence of new arrivals dampen their spirits. ESA astronaut Thomas G. Pesquet shared on social media the strange occurrences on the ISS, teasing that crew member Akihiko Hoshide had risen from the dead (or had he?) in reference to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut.

Looking ahead, we can only imagine the exciting costumes and traditions that will unfold in the future. In 2022, Expedition 68 astronauts Koichi Wakata and NASA astronauts Francisco “Frank” C. Rubio, Nicole A. Mann, and Josh A. Cassada got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as popular video game and cartoon characters. They ingeniously used stowage containers as costumes and improvised trick-or-treat bags.

As we fast forward to 2023, Expedition 70 astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, Satoshi Furakawa of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen are seen celebrating Halloween in space. Their costumes are yet to be revealed, but we can expect their creativity to shine through.

FAQ:

