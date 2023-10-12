ນັກດາລາສາດສຶກສາ Galaxy Cluster G113 ໂດຍໃຊ້ XMM-Newton ແລະ LOFAR

A team of European astronomers has used the XMM-Newton satellite and the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) to investigate a galaxy cluster known as PSZ2G113.91-37.01, or G113 for short. The results of this study, published on arXiv, provide new insights into the properties and nature of this cluster.

Galaxy clusters are massive structures that consist of thousands of galaxies that are bound together by gravity. They are formed through the accumulation of mass and the merging of smaller sub-structures. Due to their size and composition, they provide excellent opportunities for studying galaxy evolution and cosmology.

G113 was discovered in 1999 and is located at a redshift of 0.371. It has a mass of approximately 758 trillion solar masses and a radius of about 4 million light years. The cluster is known to have a radio halo and two radio relics. However, it has not been observed by any major X-ray satellite.

A team of astronomers led by Maria Giulia Campitiello from the University of Bologna in Italy aimed to change this. They used XMM-Newton to observe G113 as part of the Cluster HEritage project with XMM-Newton: Mass Assembly and Thermodynamics at the Endpoint of structure formation (CHEX-MATE). Their study was complemented by images from the LOFAR Two-meter Sky Survey-Data release 2 (LoTSS-DR2).

The observations revealed that G113 is undergoing a merger along its north-south axis. The presence of a radio halo and two radio relics was confirmed, with the relics perpendicular to the merger axis—one located in the northern region and one in the southern region.

The X-ray data analysis showed a surface brightness discontinuity in the northern region, which was classified as a cold front. The temperature map also revealed the presence of another cold region in the southern part of the cluster.

The study found that the radio halo region has a mean spectral index value of approximately -1.15, with a standard deviation of 0.23. The spectral profile in the northern front of the northern relic appeared flattened, potentially indicating particles accelerated by an outward-moving shock.

Additionally, a point-to-point analysis of the X-ray and radio emissions in the halo and relic regions revealed a strong correlation for the halo and an anti-correlation for the relic, consistent with previous studies.

In conclusion, the authors of the study suggest that further observations are needed to understand the physical processes that contribute to these correlations and anti-correlations.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

- arXiv (DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.03645)

- phys.org (https://phys.org/news/2023-10-european-astronomers-explore-galaxy-cluster.html)