ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນພົບວ່າມະນຸດເອົາໃຈໃສ່ການເຮັດວຽກຫນ້ອຍລົງເມື່ອພວກເຂົາຄິດວ່າຫຸ່ນຍົນໄດ້ກວດເບິ່ງມັນ

A new study from the Technical University of Berlin has revealed that humans tend to pay less attention to their work when they believe that robots have already checked it. The researchers simulated a scenario where participants were tasked with checking circuit boards for defects. Half of the participants were told that a robot named Panda had inspected the circuit boards first, and they could see and hear the robot while working.

The study found that humans who worked alongside robots were more likely to exhibit a phenomenon known as “social loafing.” Social loafing occurs when people exert less effort in a team compared to when they work alone. The researchers suggest that this decrease in productivity could be attributed to a change in motivation in shared task settings.

Although there was no significant difference in the time and effort expended by both groups of participants, those who believed they were working with the robot caught fewer defects later in the task. This can be explained by the fact that working in a team reduces the sense of individual accountability for the outcome of a task.

One limitation of the study was that the participants did not directly interact with the robot and were aware that they were being observed as part of the study. Nevertheless, the findings raise important questions about the implications of human-robot partnerships in real-life situations.

The phenomenon of social loafing has been studied since 1913 when Max Ringelmann first observed it during a rope-pulling experiment. It highlights the decreased effort individuals tend to put into a task when they are working in a team.

The researchers also drew attention to the challenges of monitoring attention and engagement levels in human-robot collaborations. While it is easy to track a person’s gaze, determining if the information is being adequately processed mentally is a more complex task.

This study has implications beyond the research setting. In industries such as aviation, where human-automation interaction is crucial, breakdowns in coordination can lead to errors. Therefore, effective training, procedures, and feedback are essential to ensure the safe and efficient use of automation in the workplace.

