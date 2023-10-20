ດວງດາວມານ: ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຊັ້ນສູງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ໂລກ

In the vast expanse of the night sky, capturing the breathtaking beauty of meteor showers and rare comet flybys can be a rewarding experience for skywatchers. While meteor showers may occur frequently, the appearance of comets is a true rarity. However, if you have a penchant for celestial wonders, mark your calendars for the year 2024, as an enormous comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks is set to make a close approach to Earth that will leave you awestruck. Dubbed the Devil Comet due to its unique horn-like shape, this colossal comet is significantly larger than Mount Everest.

According to a report by Live Science, on April 21, 2024, comet 12P/Pons-Brooks will come remarkably close to Earth. With a size of approximately 30 kilometers, this celestial visitor is composed of cryomagma—a mixture of ice, dust, and gas. The comet recently erupted on October 5 and 7, unveiling its distinctive pair of horns. This eruption marks the second outburst since July 20, following a dormant period of 69 years. Currently en route to the inner solar system, the Devil Comet is heading towards its closest approach to the sun.

During its close approach, the Devil Comet will be visible to the naked eye, although using a telescope will enhance the view. It is important to note that, despite its ominous name, experts assure us that the comet poses no threat to Earth. After its encounter with our planet, the comet will continue its journey towards the outer edges of the solar system, remaining concealed from our view until the year 2095.

The discovery of the 12P/Pons-Brooks or Devil Comet can be credited to the astronomer Jean-Louis Pons, who first spotted it on July 12, 1812. Known for its active ice volcanoes, this comet is among the 20 comets identified to exhibit ongoing volcanic activity. Some experts even compare its shape to the iconic Millennium Falcon spacecraft from the Star Wars film series.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

- ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​