The scientific instrument on the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module, called Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), has been successfully orbiting the Moon for 52 days and has already provided enough data for its intended objectives. SHAPE is designed to study habitable planet-like features of Earth during its orbit around the Moon, with the data collected being used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to study exoplanets in the future.

The instrument is only operable during specific periods when visibility is good from Earth. It continuously collects data during these times, which are time-invariant, meaning that the characteristics captured remain constant and do not change over time. Although data analysis is expected to take several months, enough information has been obtained thus far to meet the payload’s objectives.

Exoplanets have become a major focus for astrophysicists, as they may potentially support life. To date, over 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered, with thousands more awaiting further confirmation. The first exoplanets were only discovered in the 1990s, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of planetary systems beyond our own.

The Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module was primarily intended for transporting the landing module, Vikram and Pragyan, to the Moon, but SHAPE was added to maximize its potential. The objective of SHAPE is to enable future discoveries of smaller exoplanets that could potentially be habitable or support life.

While the module was initially expected to have a lifespan of approximately six months, it still has a significant amount of fuel remaining, which is estimated to extend its operational life by a few years. Once the propulsion module separated from the landing module, it had over 150kg of unused fuel. Despite utilizing some of this fuel over the past 50 days, it still has enough to continue orbiting the Moon.

Sources: TOI, NASA

ນິຍາມ:

– Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE): the scientific instrument on the Chandrayaan-3 module designed to study habitable planet-like features of Earth during its orbit around the Moon.

– Exoplanet: a planet that orbits a star outside of the solar system.