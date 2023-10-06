Bumblebees Use “Stop, Drop, and Roll” Strategy to Defend Against Asian Hornets

Bumblebees have developed a clever defense mechanism against Asian hornets by adopting the “stop, drop, and roll” technique used by firefighters. Researchers conducted a study by placing bee colonies in areas known to have hornet populations and using cameras to observe any attacks. The team captured 120 ambushes on camera at 12 different colonies in Spain and discovered that when a hornet attacked, bumblebees instantly stopped flying and dropped to the ground before rolling on their backs and raising their stingers in self-defense.

The impact of the fall usually caused the hornet to lose its hold on the bee, allowing the bee to escape. However, if the hornet managed to maintain its grip, a struggle ensued as the bee rolled onto its back and pushed the hornet away using its stinger. Researchers found that this strategy was 100% effective in repelling the hornet attacks.

Despite the success of this defense mechanism, bumblebee hives in areas with hornets were less successful and grew at a slower rate compared to hives in hornet-free areas. The exact reason for this remains unknown, but researchers suspect that the presence of hornets may have a negative impact on bumblebee colonies.

Asian hornets are known for their predatory behavior, and they use a technique called “hawking” to attack and kill various insect species, including honey bees. However, bumblebees have proven to be harder to subdue using this method. Although the hornets attempted to attack the bumblebees in the same way, they were entirely unsuccessful in the observations made during the study.

Defending against hornet attacks is energetically costly for bumblebees, especially when hornet abundance is high. Hornets compete with bees for nectar from flowers and constantly harass them at flower patches through frequent attacks. This competition for resources and the risk of predation can have significant impacts on bumblebee populations.

The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the defensive strategies of bumblebees against Asian hornets. The research was published in the journal Communications Biology.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

– Study: Communications Biology