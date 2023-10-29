ຍານອະວະກາດໃໝ່ ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອປິດສະຖານີອະວະກາດນາໆຊາດຢ່າງປອດໄພ

NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) has emphasized the critical importance of safely deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) after its retirement in 2030. They have warned of potential catastrophic consequences if the spacecraft were to reenter Earth’s atmosphere uncontrollably.

ASAP Chair Patricia Sanders stressed the urgency during a recent briefing, stating that allowing the ISS to deorbit in an uncontrolled manner would pose an extreme hazard to populated areas. Recognizing the risk, ASAP has recommended the development of a space tug, which is essential for the safe deorbiting of the ISS.

To ensure the ISS can safely reenter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, NASA has proposed the concept of a space tug to lower the space station’s orbit. The space agency is seeking either a new spacecraft design or modification to an existing spacecraft that can successfully perform the critical deorbit burn on its maiden voyage and possess redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities.

While NASA initially suggested using Russia’s Progress cargo spacecraft for deorbiting the ISS, it remains uncertain whether this option is still viable. As part of NASA’s proposed 2024 budget request, $US180 million has been allocated for the development of the space tug. The space agency has also invited proposals from private space companies in the U.S. to contribute to the design.

However, potential budget cuts resulting from the fiscal responsibility act signed into law in June may affect the plans for the deorbiting space tug. Sanders has acknowledged that NASA will face difficult choices if funding is reduced, but has emphasized that the deorbit vehicle is one of the few areas that cannot be compromised.

Ensuring the safe deorbit of the ISS is crucial due to its massive size, measuring 357 feet (108 meters) across, equivalent to the size of a football field. If left to deorbit uncontrollably, the risk of falling on densely populated areas below would be significant.

History has shown the potential dangers of uncontrolled reentries. In 1979, the United States’ Skylab space station partially landed on populated areas in Australia during an uncontrolled descent. Similarly, in 1991, the Soviet Union’s Salyut 7 space station broke up over Argentina during an uncontrolled tumble. Fortunately, no injuries occurred in these incidents, but they serve as reminders of the potential damage that could result if the ISS is not safely deorbited.

