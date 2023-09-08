ດາວຊ້ຳໆຖືກຕັດ ແລະ ບໍລິໂພກໂດຍ Black Hole Confound ນັກດາລາສາດ

Astronomers from the University of Leicester have made an intriguing discovery- a star similar to our sun being repeatedly destroyed and consumed by a black hole located 500 million light years away. This dramatic event results in regular outbursts of light that occur about every 25 days. Typically, black hole outbursts, known as tidal disruption events, happen when a black hole devours a star. However, in this instance, the emissions suggest that the stars are only being partially destroyed, with the process repeating itself over and over again.

The observations revealed two types of outbursts: those occurring every few hours and those happening approximately once a year. The regularity of emissions in this particular case fell in between the two extremes, indicating a unique phenomenon. Instead of decaying as expected, the star, named Swift J0230, would shine brightly for a period of seven to ten days and then suddenly switch off, repeating this cycle every 25 days.

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, not only provides insight into how black holes disrupt orbiting stars but also uncovers a new class of partially disrupted stars. Dr. Robert Eyles-Ferris, a recent PhD recipient from the University of Leicester, emphasizes the significance of this finding by stating, “Swift J0230 is an exciting addition to the class of partially disrupted stars.”

The lead author of the study, Dr. Phil Evans, highlights that this is the first time scientists have witnessed a star like the sun being repeatedly shredded and consumed by a low-mass black hole. Models of the Swift J0230 outburst indicate that the star is of similar size to the sun and orbits an elliptical path around a low-mass black hole at the center of its galaxy. Approximately three Earth masses of material are believed to be ripped from Swift J0230’s atmosphere and heated up as they fall into the black hole, reaching temperatures of around 2,000,000°C. This intense heat releases an abundance of X-rays, initially detected by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

The researchers estimate that the black hole responsible for these phenomena is relatively small compared to supermassive black holes, with a mass ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 times that of the sun. The discovery of Swift J0230 was made possible through the use of a new tool developed by the Leicester team, called a transient detector. Dr. Kim Page, who collaborated on the study, expects that there are many more celestial objects like Swift J0230 waiting to be uncovered, thanks to their new transient-hunting tool.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the mysterious and awe-inspiring activities that occur in proximity to black holes. The discovery of Swift J0230 brings us one step closer to comprehending these enigmatic cosmic phenomena.

ແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ:

- ດາ​ລາ​ສາດ​ທໍາ​ມະ​ຊາດ​

- ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Leicester