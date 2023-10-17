ຊີວິດເມືອງ

ເປີດຕົວເທັກໂນໂລຍີໃໝ່ ແລະພະລັງຂອງ AI

ທັດສະນີຍະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດລືມໄດ້: ແສງຕາເວັນເປັນປະຈຳປີຢູ່ທະວີບອາເມລິກາເໜືອ

Oct 17, 2023
The recent annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, provided a breathtaking spectacle for sky gazers on Earth. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured a captivating satellite view of the event, highlighting the shadow cast over North America as the Moon partially covered the Sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, but its distance from Earth prevents it from completely obscuring the Sun. During this event, the Moon is at or near its farthest distance from Earth, known as the apogee. This results in the Moon appearing smaller in the sky and allows the Sun’s edges to remain visible, creating a striking red-orange ring referred to as the “ring of fire.”

The annular eclipse commenced in Oregon at approximately 9:13 a.m. and proceeded across Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico. However, NASA highlights that a total solar eclipse will be visible from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024, providing an even more significant celestial phenomenon for sky watchers to experience.

The stunning image of the solar eclipse was captured by NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) imager aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory. The Deep Space Climate Observatory is a collaborative effort between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Air Force.

Witnessing a solar eclipse is a remarkable event that reminds us of the extraordinary celestial events happening around us. This satellite view of the annular solar eclipse over North America offers a glimpse into the beauty and grandeur of our universe.

– Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

