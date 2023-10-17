Agronomists ຄົ້ນພົບການປິ່ນປົວດ້ວຍຮໍໂມນແລະ Zeolite ສາມາດປົກປ້ອງພືດຈາກໂລຫະຫນັກ

A recent study conducted by agronomists at RUDN University has revealed that the hormone melatonin and the mineral zeolite can help mitigate the dangerous effects of heavy metals on plants. The researchers found that melatonin protects plant cells from destruction caused by cadmium, while zeolite increases nutrient availability and prevents the absorption of hazardous metals by the plants.

The concentration of heavy metals, such as cadmium, in plant shoots has been steadily increasing and poses a risk to both agriculture and human health. Cadmium, a major pollutant, enters the soil through industrial and agricultural waste. It disrupts nitrogen and carbohydrate metabolism in plants and damages cell membranes, leading to contamination of agricultural and forest soils.

The agronomists conducted experiments using bamboo as an example. They grew bamboo in soil with varying levels of cadmium contamination and sprayed the plants with different amounts of melatonin and zeolite. The results showed that both substances neutralized cadmium contamination in bamboo and increased the nutrient content of the soil.

The optimal dose of supplements was found to be 150 micromoles of melatonin and 15 grams of zeolite. This combination improved the antioxidant system of the plants, decreased the harmful effects of cadmium, and increased the availability of essential nutrients. Zeolite immobilized cadmium in the soil, reducing its accumulation in bamboo, while melatonin protected plant cells by regulating permeability and increasing antioxidant activity.

Overall, the findings of this study demonstrate the potential of hormone therapy and zeolite as effective methods for protecting plants from heavy metal contamination. Further research is needed to explore their application in different plant species and environmental conditions.

ທີ່​ມາ​:

Abolghassem Emamverdian et al, Co-application of melatonin and zeolite boost bamboo tolerance under cadmium by enhancing antioxidant capacity, osmolyte accumulation, plant nutrient availability, and decreasing cadmium absorption, Scientia Horticulturae (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scienta.2023.112433