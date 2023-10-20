ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຄົ້ນພົບທະເລສາບຕົມທີ່ມີທ່າແຮງໃນດາວອັງຄານ

Scientists have found evidence of what they believe was once a mud lake on Mars, which could provide valuable clues in the search for signs of past life on the planet. The study focused on Hydraotes Chaos, a region of chaos terrain on Mars that consists of mountains, craters, and valleys. Researchers analyzed images taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and identified a flat area within Hydraotes Chaos that showed signs of sediment and mud bubbling up from below the surface.

The study suggests that about 3.4 billion years ago, a system of aquifers in Hydraotes Chaos broke down, leading to massive floods that deposited large amounts of sediment on the surface. This sediment, if examined closely, could potentially contain biosignatures of past life on Mars. The researchers believe that the sediment in the mud lake formed around 1.1 billion years ago, well after Mars’ groundwater had likely disappeared and the planet had become inhospitable.

In the future, scientists hope to investigate the ancient mud lake further to determine when Mars may have been habitable and potentially host life. NASA’s Ames Research Center is developing an instrument called EXCALIBR (Extractor for Chemical Analysis of Lipid Biomarkers in Regolith), which could be used to test rocks for biomarkers, particularly lipids. There are considerations to take EXCALIBR on a future NASA mission to either the moon or Mars, with Hydraotes Chaos being a potential landing site for this instrument.

This research sheds new light on the possibility of Mars once harboring life and highlights the importance of further exploration and analysis of Martian terrain. It offers exciting prospects for future missions seeking to uncover the mysteries of Mars and potential signs of past life.

Source: Nature Scientific Reports