Eclipse ຕໍ່ໄປ: ເປັນເຫດການ Celestial ທີ່ຫາຍາກ

On Saturday, October 12, 2023, a rare celestial event will occur, giving people across North America the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse. In addition, 32 million Americans will be able to catch a glimpse of a breathtaking “ring of fire” for a few minutes.

Here are 10 things to know about this upcoming event:

Visible across the Americas: The solar eclipse will be visible from North, Central, and South America, except for the western tip of Alaska, and the southern halves of Chile and Argentina. ຂໍ້ຄວນລະວັງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ: It is crucial to use solar protection to view the eclipse safely. Local shops, museums, planetariums, and libraries are good places to buy solar eclipse glasses. Ring-shaped eclipse: The ring-shaped outline of the sun occurs because the moon is too far away from Earth to completely cover the sun’s disk during the eclipse. Up to 91% of the sun will be covered, creating a beautiful partial eclipse. Petroglyphs: Two ancient petroglyphs in Water Canyon, Nevada, and Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, are believed to depict solar eclipses. An Idaho exception: Although Idaho falls within the path of the “ring of fire,” only a small area near the borders with Oregon and Nevada will witness it. First “ring of fire” in the U.S. since 2012: The last time the U.S. witnessed a “ring of fire” was in May 2012. The 2023 eclipse will mark the return of this stunning phenomenon. A “grazing zone” in Utah: Utah’s Canyonlands National Park offers a unique possibility to witness a “grazing zone” where a “broken ring” will be seen. Baily’s beads, drops of sunlight, will also be visible. Mayan temple view: The “ring of fire” will be visible from the Edzná archaeological site in Mexico for an impressive 4 minutes and 32 seconds. A long wait: This event will be the last American “ring of fire” until 2039. The next annular solar eclipse visible from the U.S. will occur in Alaska in 2039. Related to past and future eclipses: This eclipse is part of the Saros 134 cycle, which means it is related to annular eclipses that occurred in 2005 and will occur in 2041.

Excitement is building for this rare celestial event, and eclipse-chasers from around the world are planning their trips to various locations across North America. Remember to prepare solar protection and enjoy the wonder of the cosmos!

Sources: WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, The Complete Guide To Eclipses