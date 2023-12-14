After a brief setback, NASA has announced that the Hubble Space Telescope is back in action. Following problems with one of its gyros, the telescope was placed in safe mode on November 19th. However, after recovering from the initial issue, the gyro problem resurfaced on multiple occasions, causing science operations to be temporarily suspended.

The dedicated team of engineers at NASA diligently worked to address and resolve the gyro problem. Their efforts have paid off, and the Hubble Space Telescope has now resumed its science operations. The spacecraft is operating in good health, with all three of its gyros functioning properly.

The gyros play a crucial role in the telescope’s guidance and aiming system, along with the Fine Guidance Sensors and the Reaction Wheels. While the Hubble has experienced gyro-related challenges in the past, the team at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has proven their expertise in maintaining and overcoming these setbacks.

Originally launched in 1990 with six gyros, the Hubble underwent repairs in 2009, replacing the original gyros with six new ones. Unfortunately, three of these gyros have now failed, leaving the telescope reliant on its remaining three. Although servicing missions to the Hubble are no longer feasible, NASA anticipates that the current gyros will remain operational until the 2030s.

While the Hubble’s recent gyro issues have impacted its schedule and temporarily halted certain observations, the Hubble team is optimistic about the resumption of important research projects. The telescope has been a monumental milestone in the scientific community, revolutionizing our understanding of the universe.

Although occasional challenges may arise as the Hubble approaches its final observations, the dedicated engineers and astronomers continue to demonstrate their resourcefulness in keeping the telescope operational. We can look forward to more breathtaking images and groundbreaking discoveries from the Hubble in the years to come.