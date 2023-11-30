NASA’s recent release of panoramic images of Mars has provided scientists with a captivating glimpse of our neighboring planet. Unlike Earth’s snowfall, Mars experiences a unique phenomenon – frozen carbon dioxide that resembles snow. This groundbreaking discovery offers new insights into the Martian atmosphere, captivating the imagination of space enthusiasts.

Captured by the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera on May 9, these images showcase the Martian landscape beneath layers of clouds and dust. One remarkable aspect of the collection is a false color composite picture, which combines infrared data from three channels. This composite highlights the presence of gauzy water-ice clouds and dust in the Martian atmosphere, presenting a vivid and breathtaking view of Mars.

Moreover, the images unveil various significant regions of Mars, including the awe-inspiring Eastern Hellas Basin. Ancient and colossal, this impact basin spans over 1,000 miles, making it the largest one on the Red Planet. Within its vast expanse lie craters, distinctive features, and delicate clouds, all elegantly captured in black and white.

Interestingly, these images present more than just the Mars surface; they also include Mars’ two moons, with one of them being Photos. Photographed in a series of mesmerizing animated images, this moon enhances our understanding of the complex celestial dynamics encompassing Mars.

However, creating this unique visual experience came with its own set of challenges. The fixed camera on the 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter usually points downward onto the Martian surface. To overcome this limitation, scientists ingeniously rotated the entire orbiter by nearly 90 degrees, enabling a side view of the horizon. This adjustment required meticulous attention to ensure the solar panels remained powered and the equipment undamaged. Though it temporarily hindered communication between the team and the spacecraft, the successful adjustment yielded a historic collection of images.

As we celebrate the 22-year journey of the Odyssey mission, we continue to marvel at the wealth of knowledge gathered about Mars. NASA’s unwavering commitment to exploration has transformed our understanding of the Red Planet, offering a window into the alien landscapes and weather patterns that make Mars a source of endless fascination.

ຄໍາ​ຖາມ

1. What causes the “snowfall” on Mars?

The “snowfall” on Mars is not water-based but carbon dioxide-based. Frozen carbon dioxide, known as dry ice, forms atmospheric clouds that resemble snow, creating a unique visual spectacle on the Red Planet.

2. How were the panoramic images captured?

The panoramic images of Mars were captured by NASA’s Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera on the 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter. The camera was rotated by approximately 90 degrees to provide a new perspective of the Martian horizon. This adjustment allowed scientists to capture a side view of the landscape, resulting in a remarkable collection of images.

3. What is the significance of the Eastern Hellas Basin?

The Eastern Hellas Basin on Mars is the largest ancient impact basin, spanning over 1,000 miles wide. It contains craters, unique features, and wisps of clouds that provide valuable insights into the geological history and atmospheric dynamics of the Red Planet.