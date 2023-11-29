ສຳຫຼວດ New Horizons: ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ໃນອາວະກາດ

In an era marked by global tensions, space exploration has emerged as a powerful unifying force, fostering collaboration even among traditionally adversarial nations. Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, underscored this phenomenon during his visit to the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. The center is currently conducting tests on the NASA- ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, scheduled for launch in early 2024.

During his visit, Nelson praised the growing partnership between the United States and India, emphasizing the potential for joint achievements in space exploration. He highlighted how collaboration facilitates the exploration of outer space and its potential to benefit the Artemis Generation, referring to young individuals who will shape the future, both in these two countries and beyond.

NISAR represents a testament to the fruitful collaboration between the US and India. This satellite will enable better management of natural resources and hazards on a global scale, providing valuable data to people around the world.

Addressing the proposal of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), Nelson mentioned the commitment made between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. NASA is actively involved in the training and preparation of an Indian astronaut for a mission to the ISS within a year. For further details, Nelson suggested consulting ISRO.

Nelson emphasized the unifying power of space, recounting his own experience of observing Earth from a spacecraft. He noted that the perspective from space diminishes the divisions of race, religion, and politics that plague humanity on Earth, revealing the unity and beauty of our planet.

Drawing on historical parallels, Nelson highlighted how space collaboration has transcended even the deep divisions between the United States and Russia, as well as domestic political differences. Despite political polarization, space exploration consistently unites people across borders, offering a glimpse of humanity’s shared destiny.

As the United States looks ahead to its ambitious Artemis program and a return to the Moon, there is an immense opportunity for increased collaboration between the US and India. With India’s recent signing of the Artemis Accords, both countries are poised to work together and benefit from commercial landers in the pursuit of lunar exploration. While the specifics of India’s involvement are still being determined, the future holds promising prospects for deepening cooperation and propelling both nations towards new horizons in space.

FAQ

1. ດາວທຽມ NISAR ແມ່ນຫຍັງ?

Answer: The NISAR (Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite is a joint space mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). It aims to provide valuable data for better management of natural resources and hazards on a global scale.

2. Will India send an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS)?

Answer: Yes, as per the agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, NASA is committed to training and sending an Indian astronaut to the ISS within a year.

3. How does space exploration foster collaboration between countries?

Answer: Space exploration offers a shared pursuit of knowledge and discovery that transcends geopolitical differences. The vast challenges and immense potential of outer space compel countries to work together, fostering collaboration and unity among scientific communities worldwide.