Michigan Man Discovers Valuable Meteorite After 80 Years

A Michigan man unknowingly possessed one of the largest meteorites in the state for over 80 years until it was recently identified and sold for a significant sum. David Mazurek, who purchased a farm in Edmore, Michigan in 1988, stumbled upon the meteorite when inspecting the property. The previous owner had been using the 22-pound rock as a doorstop for decades, unaware of its value.

Mazurek had occasionally taken the rock to his children’s school for show and tell, but it wasn’t until he noticed the increasing demand and profitability of meteorite pieces that he decided to have it examined. He reached out to Mona Sirbescu, a geologist at Central Michigan University, who had previously received similar requests with no significant findings.

Sirbescu immediately recognized the special nature of the rock, which she nicknamed the Edmore meteorite. Upon analysis, it was determined to be a large iron-nickel meteorite with a substantial amount of nickel, making up around 12 percent of its composition. Sirbescu declared it to be the most valuable specimen she had ever come across, both monetarily and scientifically.

After verifying its authenticity, Mazurek sold the meteorite to Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium for $75,000. As an act of gratitude, he pledged 10 percent of the sale proceeds to CMU’s earth and atmospheric sciences department, where Sirbescu had identified the rock. The meteorite will likely find its place in a museum or be sold to collectors looking to profit from its rarity and scientific significance.

This fascinating story serves as a reminder that valuable and extraordinary objects can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places, waiting to be discovered after many years of obscurity.