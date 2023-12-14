Witch on the Holy Night Elo verfügbar op Steam

The highly anticipated visual novel, Witch on the Holy Night, has finally made its debut on the popular gaming platform, Steam. Developed by TYPE-MOON and localized in English for the first time, the release of Witch on the Holy Night has been met with overwhelming support from fans.

The immersive world of Witch on the Holy Night comes to life with its vibrant visuals and captivating soundtrack. Players are invited to embark on a spellbinding journey as they unravel the mysteries of a supernatural realm. With its intricate storytelling and compelling characters, Witch on the Holy Night promises to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the English release will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam. The game is also available on other platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, allowing players to choose their preferred gaming device.

The official website for Witch on the Holy Night, mahoyo-en.com, provides more information about the game, including its various language options (English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese). The official Twitter account, @mahoyo_game, offers updates and insights into the world of Witch on the Holy Night.

If you’re a fan of visual novels or looking for a captivating gaming experience, Witch on the Holy Night is a must-play. Immerse yourself in its enchanting world and uncover the secrets that lie within.

[Photo: Witch on the Holy Night Steam(R)]