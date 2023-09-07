Stad Liewen

Under The Waves: A Deep Sea Home with Chthonic Sadness

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sept 7, 2023
The video game “Under The Waves” takes players into the depths of despair as they explore the life of a deep-sea diver named Stan. The game, published by Quantic Dream, sets a somber tone right from the start, emphasizing the metaphorical connection between the sea and grief. As players navigate the dark and misty depths in a small submersible, they can’t help but reflect on their own sadness. However, amidst this chthonic sadness, one aspect stands out – Stan’s underwater living quarters.

Stan’s living space is surprisingly cozy and well-furnished. The game showcases his capsule home, complete with a carpeted floor, shelving, and even a book nook. This small, underwater abode has more square footage and storage space than many real-world homes. With a spacious bathroom, an expansive kitchen featuring a built-in TV and an aquarium, and a comfortable futon by the window, it’s hard not to be envious of Stan’s living arrangements.

While it may seem odd for a character immersed in grief to have such a nice and comfortable home, it makes thematic sense. Stan’s living space serves as a sanctuary after a day spent confronting his nightmares in the vast, blue void. The blend of cream and orange colors in the retro 70s style creates a soothing ambiance that contrasts with the darkness outside. It’s essential for Stan’s mental well-being that his living space feels safe and secure, especially considering the nightmares he endures.

Despite the appealing nature of Stan’s underwater abode, it’s important to acknowledge the housing crisis faced by many in the real world. The game’s portrayal of a desirable and comfortable home only amplifies the disparity between virtual and actual living situations. In a world where even fictional characters in the depths of despair have nicer homes than some individuals, it’s a stark reminder of the current state of housing affordability.

