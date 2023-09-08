Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Neiegkeeten

Den Thomas den Tankmotor mécht en Erscheinung an der Starfield's Ship-Builder Feature

ByMampho Brescia

Sept 8, 2023
Den Thomas den Tankmotor mécht en Erscheinung an der Starfield's Ship-Builder Feature

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new game, has already become the company’s most successful launch to date. With over 6 million total players and more than 1 million concurrent players, it has quickly garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

One of the ways that players have been expressing their creativity in Starfield is through the game’s ship-builder feature. And now, fans of the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine can rejoice, as a Reddit user named u/MrCaine332 has created a ship that resembles the iconic locomotive.

In the past, modders have often been needed to add Thomas the Tank Engine to Bethesda games, including as a replacement for dragons in Skyrim. However, u/MrCaine332’s creation in Starfield requires no modding capability. Instead, it simply utilizes the right ship parts and a touch of creative flair.

Although Thomas the Tank Engine is known for his usefulness in the television series, fans have yet to see how he fares in combat within Starfield. Nevertheless, users on Reddit have praised the ship’s design, with one user describing it as a “masterpiece”.

It remains a mystery why gamers have a penchant for adding Thomas the Tank Engine to various games, but this latest addition in Starfield has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for players. And Thomas isn’t the only pop culture reference to make an appearance in the game’s ship-builder, as fans have also recreated ships from Star Wars, Batman, and Futurama.

Overall, the ship-builder feature in Starfield has given players the opportunity to express their creativity and add their own personal touch to the game. With the inclusion of Thomas the Tank Engine, players can bring a beloved childhood character into their spacefaring adventures.

Source: dexerto.com

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Neiegkeeten

Baldur's Gate 3: A Hidden Game Over Scene fir Plot Critical Item Loss

Sept 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Neiegkeeten

E Leckt Bild vum Ermac am Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks Diskussioun iwwer Charakterdesign

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Neiegkeeten

D'NASA's MOXIE generéiert Sauerstoff um Mars fir potenziell Mënschemissiounen

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Dir hutt verpasst

Technology

Devil Engine: Komplett Editioun Verëffentlechungsdatum Verspéidt bis den 9. November

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Wat ze erwaarden beim Apple 2023 Event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, a Méi

Sept 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

De Microsoft Surface Duo wäert net méi Softwareupdates kréien

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Clienten Gesiicht £ 20 Extra Charge fir iPhone Charging Port Change

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments