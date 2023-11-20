CD Projekt Red verëffentlecht aktualiséiert Mac Versioune vum The Witcher 1 an 2

CD Projekt Red has made some exciting announcements for fans of The Witcher series. Apart from announcing the addition of a full mod editor for The Witcher 3, allowing players to create their own quests and content, the studio has also updated The Witcher 1 and The Witcher 2 for Mac players to support the latest Apple Silicon processors.

The newly updated Mac versions of these classic RPGs are now available across all platforms, including the App Store, GOG, and Steam. The update ensures that The Witcher 1 and The Witcher 2 can run smoothly on the latest version of macOS and take full advantage of the new M series processors.

Notably, the updated macOS support does come with a slight catch. As a result of the update, the minimum requirements for both games have changed, now requiring macOS 11.0 or newer. This means that older versions of macOS, such as OS X 10, are no longer supported. If you are using an older Mac without an Apple Silicon processor, it is advisable to disable automatic updates to prevent any potential issues after the update has been installed.

While the update brings improved gameplay experiences for Mac users, it is important to note that The Witcher 3 does not have a native Mac version. However, third-party programs like Crossover enable Mac players to enjoy the game on their systems.

CD Projekt Red’s commitment to updating and supporting its games on Mac platforms aligns with Apple’s efforts to expand game support on its systems. This update not only enhances the gaming experience for Mac users but also showcases the studio’s dedication to its fan base.

FAQ

1. Can I play the updated Mac versions of The Witcher 1 and 2 on older versions of macOS?

No, the updated Mac versions of The Witcher 1 and 2 require macOS 11.0 or newer. They no longer support older versions such as OS X 10.

2. Where can I find the updated Mac versions of The Witcher 1 and 2?

The updated versions are available on various platforms, including the App Store, GOG, and Steam. You can choose the platform that suits you best.

3. Is The Witcher 3 available for native play on Mac?

No, The Witcher 3 does not have a native Mac version. However, programs like Crossover allow Mac users to play the game on their systems.