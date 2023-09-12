Julia Joung: Vun Go zu Biologie

Julia Joung, one of MIT Technology Review’s 2023 Innovators Under 35, experienced both relief and a newfound passion when she witnessed an AI defeat one of the best Go players in the world. Having spent her childhood in Taiwan mastering the game, Joung had always thought of Go as an unsolvable problem. However, she discovered that biology posed an even greater challenge.

During her undergraduate research in a neuroscience lab at Stanford University, Joung observed unusual behavior in brain cells called astrocytes. This intrigued her and sparked her fascination with biology. She continued her journey by joining the lab of gene-editing expert Feng Zhang at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, she delved into “genome-scale screening,” using tools like CRISPR to modify each of the 20,000 genes in the human genome to understand their effects.

Joung’s goal was to apply genetic screening to actual brain cells such as astrocytes, which are difficult to generate in the lab. By exploring the impact of different transcription factors on stem cells, she aimed to understand how they determine cell identity. Her survey resulted in an “atlas” that showcases the influence of individual transcription factors. The ultimate objective is to have the ability to generate any cell type in a controlled manner, which could have applications in drug testing and therapeutic advancements.

Although the scale of genetic screening is extensive, requiring collaboration and substantial resources, Joung remains committed to advancing the field. Her current work at the Whitehead Institute focuses on understanding the process of protein synthesis within cells. Joung is driven by the never-ending depth of possibilities that biology offers and continues to develop innovative tools to answer fundamental questions.

Julia Joung’s journey from mastering Go to exploring the mysteries of biology exemplifies her curiosity and dedication to pushing boundaries. As she dives deeper into the complexities of scientific inquiry, her work promises to uncover new insights that could shape the future of medicine and technology.

