Ameri-Merc: The Meanest German Restomod in America vum Tucci Hot Rods

In a small town in Central New York, Tucci Hot Rods has taken the concept of a restomod to new heights with their latest creation. While purists may argue that altering a classic Mercedes 190E with a numbers-matching Cosworth engine is sacrilegious, Tucci Hot Rods begs to differ. Instead of conforming to traditional rules, they decided to give this German sports sedan a truly American twist.

Gone is the Cosworth engine, replaced by the beating heart of a second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor pickup – the EcoBoost V6. Under the skillful hands of Dom Tucci, the custom mounts seamlessly integrate the EcoBoost V6 into the 190E’s engine bay. But this engine is no ordinary EcoBoost – it has been transformed into an absolute powerhouse.

Equipped with two BorgWarner EFT6758 turbochargers capable of handling an astonishing 30psi of boost, this restomod generates around 700 horsepower to the tires. Paired with a Bowler-Tremec TKX Carbon Edition five-speed manual gearbox and a twin-plate clutch kit from Advanced Clutch Technology, it offers a thrilling driving experience unlike any other.

Tucci Hot Rods didn’t stop there. To ensure the Ameri-Merc could handle all that power, they adapted the front suspension from a kit meant for SN95 Mustangs, complete with Wilwood Superlite four-piston calipers and 13-inch rotors. With its abundance of horsepower, this beast can carve corners with the agility of a much older vehicle and maybe even drift with finesse.

Congratulations to Tucci Hot Rods for creating one of the most impressive German restomods seen in America in recent years. This unique fusion of German engineering and American muscle showcases the boundless possibilities of automotive customization. While it may divide opinions, there’s no denying the awe-inspiring craftsmanship and performance of this Ameri-Merc.