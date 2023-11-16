OPPO enthüllt Upgraded ColorOS 14 an AndesGPT Sproochemodell

Shanghai, China – OPPO made a significant announcement today at its 2023 OPPO Developers Conference (ODC23), introducing the latest advancements in its ColorOS operating system and showcasing its new large language model, AndesGPT. These innovations are set to enhance the user experience and empower global developers.

ColorOS 14, the latest version of the operating system, builds upon the success of its predecessors by integrating OPPO’s Pantanal cross-platform smart system and AndesGPT language model. This integration enables the introduction of new intelligent interactive experiences, such as comprehensive smart travel services and a one-stop international travel tool. With over 600 million monthly active users worldwide, ColorOS continues to deliver the ultimate smart experience.

AndesGPT, the self-trained large language model developed by OPPO, offers a range of capabilities focused on knowledge, memory, tools, and creation. Powered by generative AI technology, AndesGPT enhances the understanding of user intention, facilitates intelligent combinations of services, and improves user interaction. The synergy between Pantanal and AndesGPT promises to deliver a more creative and imaginative experience for OPPO users globally.

OPPO’s commitment to global developers is evident through its partnerships with more than 45 key institutions in China and abroad. The company plans to launch an AI agent open platform, offering developers the opportunity to create innovative applications and services. By integrating software, hardware, and services, OPPO aims to build an open ecosystem that empowers developers to deliver smarter and more convenient service experiences to users.

Additionally, OPPO is investing RMB 2 billion in its Gravity Plan in 2024 to support developers in building a collaborative ecosystem. The company welcomes developers to join this initiative and embrace the new era of services distribution.

Under its brand mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,” OPPO has made significant strides in the health industry. With fundamental technologies for sports and fitness, cardiovascular health, and sleep health, OPPO is dedicated to improving individuals’ well-being. The latest updates to OPPO Sense® algorithm further enhance cardiovascular health, fitness monitoring, and sleep tracking, offering improved accuracy and additional functionalities.

With its innovative technologies and dedication to user-oriented experiences, OPPO continues to reshape the landscape of mobile devices and empower developers worldwide.

