Ass den OnePlus 12 den neie Kameratelefon fir ze schloen?

With the recent release of the OnePlus 12, technology enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated the phone’s camera capabilities. Promising to be a flagship killer, the Chinese company has been teasing the design, specs, and camera features of the OnePlus 12 for the past few weeks. However, it’s the camera samples shared on the Chinese Weibo network by OnePlus’ president, Li Jie Louis, that have truly piqued the interest of smartphone photography enthusiasts.

While official camera samples are often meticulously shot and carefully curated, the images captured with the OnePlus 12’s camera system showcase impressive detail, balanced colors, and a natural bokeh effect. The main camera on the OnePlus 12 features a new 50MP Sony LY-808 sensor, jointly developed with OnePlus. This collaboration between OnePlus and Sony has resulted in the development of the “Super Light and Shadow Image Engine” algorithm, which effectively deals with the texture of light and shadow in mobile photography.

The ultrawide camera of the OnePlus 12 utilizes a Sony IMX581 sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a focal length of 14mm. While the ultrawide samples are decent, they lack the same dynamic range and detail as those shot with the main camera. It’s clear that the ultrawide lens is not the star of the show in the OnePlus 12’s camera system.

However, the real standout of the OnePlus 12’s camera system is the periscope telephoto camera. Equipped with an OmniVision OV64B 64MP sensor, this periscope system boasts 6x optical zoom capabilities, enabling users to capture stunning shots from a distance. With its ability to produce clear images and exquisite compositions, the telephoto camera truly shines, especially when utilized in the phone’s Professional Hasselblad Portrait mode.

While the camera samples have generated excitement, it’s important to remember that they represent idealistic conditions. As with any smartphone camera, real-world performance can vary based on various factors. As such, it’s too early to definitively declare the OnePlus 12 as the new camera phone to beat. With the official launch scheduled for December 5th, and global availability expected in early 2023, consumers will have the opportunity to thoroughly test the OnePlus 12’s camera system and determine its true capabilities.

