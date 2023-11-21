In a recent interview with CNBC’s Jon Fortt, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed the departure of Sam Altman from OpenAI and the possibility of his joining Microsoft. The conversation shed light on the potential impact of Altman’s departure and the opportunities it may create for both OpenAI and Microsoft.

Altman, who served as the CEO of OpenAI since 2019, recently announced his decision to step down from the position. This departure comes at a crucial time for OpenAI, as the company continues to make groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning.

During the interview, Nadella acknowledged Altman’s significant contributions to OpenAI and expressed his admiration for Altman’s leadership. Altman’s expertise and vision have played a crucial role in establishing OpenAI as a leading organization in the AI domain.

With Altman potentially joining Microsoft, Nadella emphasized the potential collaboration between the two companies. Microsoft has been at the forefront of AI research and development, and Altman’s expertise could further accelerate their progress in this field. The partnership could lead to innovative AI solutions that benefit industries and society as a whole.

