New Title: Exploring the Impact of the Steam Deck OLED’s 90 Hz Screen on Input Lag

In a recent Digital Foundry analysis, the impact of the upgraded 90 Hz screen on the Steam Deck OLED’s input lag has been revealed. By utilizing Nvidia’s Latency and Display Analysis Tools, the team tested two reflex-heavy games, Doom Eternal and Crysis 3 Remastered, to determine the precise effects on responsiveness.

When running at 90 fps, the Steam Deck OLED exhibited the most significant improvements in input lag. Compared to the 60 fps LCD version, the average reduction in input lag was 26.1 ms for Doom Eternal and 32.5 ms for Crysis 3. This decrease can be attributed, in part, to the faster frame refreshes on the OLED display.

Interestingly, the testing also found input lag improvements even when both the OLED and LCD units operated at the same frame rate. With both set to 60 fps, the OLED demonstrated an 8.5 ms reduction in input lag for Doom Eternal and an 11.3 ms reduction for Crysis 3. The lag improvement became more pronounced at lower frame rates, reaching over 20 ms when games dipped to the 40 to 45 fps range.

While these improvements may seem minimal compared to human reaction times, they can still have a significant impact on the overall feel and responsiveness of the system. Minor changes in input lag can greatly enhance the “snappiness” of the gaming experience.

Another noteworthy finding from the analysis suggests that firmware updates may play a role in the input lag differences between the OLED and LCD versions of the Steam Deck. When testing the older LCD version with outdated firmware, Digital Foundry observed input lag results that were 8 to 42.4 ms slower than those achieved with the updated firmware.

Valve is actively working on further improvements for the LCD version of the Steam Deck, including reducing input lag. With ongoing firmware revisions, it is possible that response times on LCD displays will continue to decrease, enhancing the gaming experience for users.

1. What is input lag?

Input lag refers to the delay between when a user inputs a command and when the system responds to that command. In gaming, input lag can impact the responsiveness and overall feel of gameplay.

2. How does the Steam Deck OLED’s 90 Hz screen affect input lag?

The Steam Deck OLED’s upgraded 90 Hz screen has been found to reduce input lag compared to the 60 Hz LCD version. Running games at a higher frame rate on the OLED display results in significant improvements in input lag.

3. Can input lag improvements still be observed when both the OLED and LCD units are set to the same frame rate?

Yes, testing has shown that even when both the OLED and LCD units are running at the same frame rate, the OLED still demonstrates reduced input lag. This suggests that the hardware differences between the two versions play a role in the improved responsiveness.

4. Are firmware updates responsible for input lag differences between the OLED and LCD versions?

Digital Foundry’s analysis suggests that firmware updates may contribute to the input lag disparities observed between the OLED and LCD versions of the Steam Deck. Older versions of the LCD firmware resulted in slower input lag performance compared to the updated firmware. Valve is actively working on improving input lag through firmware updates for the LCD version of the Steam Deck.