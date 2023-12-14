Intel lancéiert Groundbreaking AI Chip an erweidert seng Prozessor Lineup

Intel has made significant strides in the computer chip industry with its latest unveilings. The company introduced Gaudi3, an innovative chip specifically designed for generative AI software. This announcement places Intel in direct competition with rivals Nvidia and AMD, who currently dominate the market for AI-powered models.

Gaudi3 is scheduled for release next year and aims to provide high-performance capabilities to power AI applications. Intel’s move aligns with the increasing demand for AI chips that can support large-scale and power-intensive AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Currently, Nvidia GPUs hold a firm grasp on this market, resulting in a substantial surge in the company’s stock value. However, Intel, along with other key players like AMD, are determined to challenge Nvidia’s dominance.

Although details on Gaudi3 remain scarce, it is expected to rival Nvidia’s popular H100 chip and AMD’s upcoming MI300X, which is set to be shipped to customers in 2024. Intel’s acquisition of chip developer Habana Labs in 2019 has played a crucial role in the development of Gaudi chips, showcasing Intel’s commitment to advancing AI technologies.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed enthusiasm for generative AI and announced Intel’s belief that AI-powered computers will steal the spotlight in the coming year. In addition to Gaudi3, Intel also unveiled Core Ultra chips, tailor-made for Windows laptops and PCs, and the fifth-generation Xeon server chips. These processors incorporate specialized AI components known as NPUs, allowing for faster AI program execution.

The release of the Core Ultra chips aligns with the industry trend of processor manufacturers, including Intel’s competitors AMD and Qualcomm, pivoting their product lines to accommodate the growing demand for AI chips. While Core Ultra may not have the same processing power as Nvidia’s chips for offline AI applications, it proves capable of handling smaller tasks. For instance, Intel’s chips enable Zoom’s background-blurring feature. Additionally, the 7-nanometer fabrication process used in these chips enhances power efficiency compared to previous models.

Moreover, the Core Ultra chips offer enhanced gaming capabilities and improved graphics performance, resulting in a 40% faster operation for applications like Adobe Premier. These chips have been launched in laptops available in stores today.

Furthermore, Intel introduced its fifth-generation Xeon processors used extensively by large organizations, including cloud computing companies. Although pricing details have not been disclosed, previous Xeon processors have commanded prices in the thousands of dollars. Xeon processors are frequently paired with Nvidia GPUs for training and deploying generative AI models. Notably, the latest Xeon processors excel in inferencing tasks which require less power.

Intel’s recent announcements signify its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI chip technology. With Gaudi3 and the expanded lineup of Core Ultra and Xeon processors, Intel aims to carve out its share in the rapidly evolving AI market.