Intel stellt nei AI Chips, Gaudi3 a Core Ultra vir

Intel has unveiled its latest offerings in computer chips, introducing Gaudi3, an artificial intelligence chip designed for generative AI software. The new chip is set to launch next year and will compete with rival chips from Nvidia and AMD, which are currently powering large-scale AI models. Gaudi3 aims to attract AI companies away from Nvidia’s dominant position in the market.

Gaudi3 will rival Nvidia’s H100, the go-to choice for companies that build extensive chip farms for AI applications, as well as AMD’s upcoming MI300X, scheduled to ship to customers in 2024. Intel has been working on developing Gaudi chips since its acquisition of Habana Labs in 2019.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed confidence in the potential of generative AI, stating that it will be the “star of the show” in 2023. Additionally, Intel has announced its new Core Ultra processors, which are also focused on AI applications, targeting the AI PC market.

In addition to Gaudi3 and Core Ultra, Intel has introduced new fifth-generation Xeon server chips. Both the Core Ultra and Xeon chips feature specialized AI parts known as NPUs, enabling faster AI program execution. This move reflects a trend among traditional processor manufacturers, including Intel’s rivals AMD and Qualcomm, as they realign their product lines to meet the growing demand for AI models.

The Core Ultra chips, built using Intel’s 7-nanometer process, offer enhanced power efficiency compared to previous chips. While they may not possess the same level of power needed to run AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT offline, they are optimized for smaller AI tasks. For example, Intel highlighted that Zoom’s background-blurring feature relies on these chips. Moreover, the Core Ultra chips offer improved gaming capabilities and accelerated graphics performance for programs like Adobe Premier.

Intel’s fifth-generation Xeon processors are targeted for deployment in servers used by large organizations and cloud companies. They are often paired with Nvidia GPUs in systems used for training and deploying generative AI models. The latest Xeon processor is particularly well-suited for inferencing, the less power-intensive process involved in deploying AI models.

With these new chips, Intel aims to make significant strides in the AI market, challenging competitors and offering advanced capabilities to meet the demands of various AI applications.