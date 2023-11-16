New and Improved Seamless Updates on Google Pixel Phones

Pixel phones have long supported seamless updates, ensuring a smoother and uninterrupted user experience during the installation process. However, one common complaint among Pixel users was the sluggishness of these updates. But it seems that Google has finally taken note and is addressing this issue with its latest updates.

Previously, seamless updates on Pixel phones could take up to 30 minutes to complete. While this allowed users to use their phones during the update, the lengthy installation time could be frustrating. Compared to devices without the A/B update method, such as Samsung phones, Pixel’s approach offered a safer and more usable update experience.

The good news is that Google appears to have made significant improvements in the speed of seamless updates. According to Pixel owners who have tested out the latest Android 14 updates, installation times have been considerably reduced. The recent Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 update, distributed through the Android Beta Program and OTA updates, reportedly took as little as 10 minutes to install, even on older Pixel models. Users on Reddit have praised the faster installation experience, and tech enthusiasts like Manuel Vonau and Dylan Roussel have confirmed the speedier updates on their Pixel devices.

In our own test, the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 update, which was 2.6GB in size, took less than 20 minutes to download and install on a Pixel Fold. The usually time-consuming “optimizing” step, which typically accounts for a significant portion of the installation time, lasted only 2.5 minutes. This represents a significant improvement and will surely be welcomed by Pixel users.

This enhanced speed in seamless updates is not a total surprise, as Google had been working on improving it in recent months. The progress made so far indicates that Google is committed to delivering faster and more efficient updates for Pixel devices, which is great news for users.

As for other smartphone manufacturers, this development may even spur them to adopt similar technology in their devices. It remains to be seen if Samsung and other competitors will follow suit and implement faster seamless updates.

