Georgia Politiker Push fir Accelerated Akommes Steier Ofsenkung

Summary: Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, and House Speaker Jon Burns are advocating for an accelerated income tax cut in the state. They propose creating a flat income tax rate of 5.39% starting from January 1, 2024. This plan aims to provide taxpayers with their hard-earned money while streamlining government operations.

In a joint announcement, Kemp, Jones, and Burns expressed their support for the proposed plan to expedite the reduction of the state income tax rate. Currently, Georgia’s income tax has multiple brackets, with the highest rate at 5.75% for income above $7,000 per year. A law enacted in 2022 already scheduled a reduction to a flat rate of 5.49%, effective January 1, 2023. The initial plan further called for annual decreases of 0.1% until reaching 4.99% in 2029. However, with the state’s tax collections exceeding expectations and indicating a surplus, Kemp and lawmakers intend to accelerate the cuts.

If approved, the plan would implement the new rate of 5.39% in 2024, a year earlier than initially planned. This acceleration would require legislative action during the upcoming regular session starting in January. Furthermore, lawmakers have the authority to make the tax cut retroactive to January 1.

The proposed tax cut to 5.39% is estimated to reduce state tax collections by approximately $1.1 billion. This figure surpasses the previous projection of $450 million for the smaller cut. Additionally, the plan introduces changes to the standard exemptions in the first year. Single taxpayers and heads of households would receive an immediate $12,000 exemption, whereas married couples filing jointly can expect an exemption increasing to $24,000 by 2030. Furthermore, taxpayers will be able to deduct $3,000 for each child or dependent.

While some Republicans advocate for the complete elimination of Georgia’s income taxes, others hope to lower the income tax rate further by examining tax breaks. However, no recommendations have been published thus far by a legislative panel that has been reviewing tax breaks over the summer.

The proposed income tax cut package for 2022 could potentially surpass $2 billion, according to estimates from the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. The plan includes safeguards to pause tax cuts if certain conditions are not met, such as a lack of state revenue growth, lower revenue than the previous five years, or insufficient funds in the state’s savings account to cover costs. These measures aim to ensure the availability of sufficient revenue for state services.

Analyses suggest that the top 5% of Georgia tax filers, with households earning over $253,000 per year, would benefit the most from the proposed tax cuts. Meanwhile, households earning less than $109,000, constituting the bottom 80%, would receive 32% of the benefits.

