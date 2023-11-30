Schicksal 2 läscht kontroverse Pay-to-Win Starter Pack No Réckbléck

Destiny 2 players were left frustrated and concerned when a $15 “starter pack” microtransaction was introduced during the launch of Season of the Wish. The pack, which contained powerful weapons and in-game materials that usually take hours of gameplay to earn, sparked criticism and backlash from the community. This marked a departure from previous microtransactions, which focused primarily on cosmetic and time-saving items.

The Destiny 2 community quickly voiced their discontent, with popular content creator Datto expressing his disappointment in a recent YouTube video. The removal of the controversial item followed a wave of negative reviews on the Steam storefront, with users tagging it as “capitalism,” “crime,” and even “psychological horror.”

This controversy comes at a challenging time for Bungie, as the company has been struggling with underwhelming expansions and a decline in player engagement. Earlier this year, Bungie had to lay off 8% of its staff due to lower than expected revenue. The addition of a pay-to-win microtransaction only served to intensify existing concerns.

In response to the growing backlash, Bungie quietly removed the starter pack from their store, signaling an acknowledgement that the community’s concerns were valid. When contacted for comment, Bungie declined to provide any further details regarding the decision.

While Bungie’s monetization model has increasingly relied on microtransactions and DLC, it is clear that there is a fine line between acceptable and unacceptable practices. Moving forward, it will be crucial for Bungie to find a balance that caters to player expectations without compromising fair gameplay.

