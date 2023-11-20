Why Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a Game You Shouldn’t Miss on Nintendo Switch

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner and a fan of the Super Mario franchise, there’s a deal on Amazon’s Black Friday event that you wouldn’t want to pass up. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to the popular Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game, is currently discounted by a whopping 75%. Instead of its original price of $60, you can now snatch this game for an unbelievably affordable $15. But here’s the catch – this incredible offer might not last long, so it’s crucial to act swiftly if you intend to get your hands on this Nintendo Switch gem.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ventures beyond the traditional Mario series by collaborating with Ubisoft’s Rabbids in a turn-based tactics game. Gone are the fixed grid-based battles, making way for a more dynamic combat system that emphasizes exploration and character development. Led by Mario and his friends, players embark on a quest to thwart the nefarious evil force known as Cursa. Alongside the main storyline, the game offers a plethora of additional activities, including coin-collecting challenges and fishing minigames, ensuring hours of entertainment.

A key gameplay mechanic in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope revolves around the Sparks, adorable star creatures that you rescue during your adventure. Every character can equip two Sparks, each providing unique active and passive skills that can be upgraded over time. To optimize your team’s performance, our comprehensive guide on the best Sparks and how to obtain them will be an invaluable resource. Whether you’re playing at home or on the go with your Nintendo Switch, enhancing your team’s abilities is now within reach.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Black Friday deal for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. With a massive $45 discount, you can now own this captivating tactics game for only $15. However, act swiftly as the duration of this offer remains uncertain. Don’t hesitate to secure your copy and embark on an unforgettable adventure with Mario and his quirky companions.

