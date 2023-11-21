Ancient Egyptians had a fascination with baboons, often associating them with the gods Babi and Thoth. These monkeys were kept in captivity, their sharp incisors removed to reduce the danger they posed. Furthermore, baboons were commonly mummified as offerings to the gods, despite their absence in the natural fauna of Egypt. The source of these baboons has remained a mystery, with tales of their origins stemming from the mythical Land of Punt.

In a recent study, scientists used DNA analysis to shed light on the trade routes employed by ancient Egyptians to acquire baboons. The research, led by geneticist Gisela Kopp from the University of Konstanz, Germany, successfully extracted DNA from a mummified baboon dating back to the period between 800 B.C. and 540 B.C. By comparing this DNA to that of baboons from known regions, the researchers determined that these baboons originated from modern-day coastal Eritrea.

Historical records referenced a location called Adulis that served as a trading hub for Egyptian merchants around 300 B.C. It was known as a center for the trade of exotic animals, reinforcing the evidence of trade between ancient Egyptians and the Land of Punt. The findings of this new study suggest that Adulis and Punt may have been one and the same, further strengthening the connection between the two regions.

While this study provides valuable insights into the trade routes of ancient Egypt, the researchers acknowledge that further sampling and analysis are needed for a comprehensive understanding. Since this study represents one of the first ancient DNA investigations on a non-human primate, future studies on other species have the potential to reveal more about the diverse range of ancient Egyptian imports and their impact on local biodiversity.

Oft gestallten Froen:

Q: Why were baboons mummified by ancient Egyptians?

A: Ancient Egyptians mummified baboons as offerings to the gods, particularly associated with Babi and Thoth.

Q: Where did baboons originate from in ancient Egypt?

A: Baboons were not naturally present in Egypt. DNA analysis suggests they were traded from the region of modern-day coastal Eritrea.

Q: What do the findings of this study suggest about the Land of Punt?

A: The study indicates that Adulis, a trading port mentioned in historical records, may have been located in the same region as the fabled Land of Punt.

Q: Are there plans for further research on ancient Egyptian trade?

A: The research team intends to conduct additional sampling and analysis to gather more data on baboon origins and trade routes. This study represents one of the first investigations utilizing ancient DNA analysis on a non-human primate.