In exciting news today, publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Mundfish have announced the release date for the highly anticipated second DLC for Atomic Heart. Titled “Trapped Limbo,” the DLC is set to launch on February 6, 2024.

Continuing the story from the main game and the first DLC, “Annihilation Instinct,” Trapped Limbo explores a different ending while taking place immediately after the events of the main game. Players will have the opportunity to journey into the depths of P-3’s mind, assisting him as he navigates challenging platforms and uncovers the secrets of both his past and the world of Limbo.

To accompany the release date announcement, Focus Entertainment has also unveiled a new trailer showcasing the thrilling gameplay and immersive world that awaits players in Trapped Limbo. (Link to the trailer)

Fans eagerly awaiting the next Atomic Heart DLC have been anticipating this announcement since the teaser trailer was released during the Tokyo Game Show 2023. The Trapped Limbo DLC will be available for those who have purchased the Atomic Pass, as well as players who own the Gold or Premium Editions of Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart has been widely praised for its unique, atompunk-inspired setting and its ability to captivate players with its imaginative storytelling. IGN hailed the game as a “highly imaginative attempt at picking up where the likes of BioShock left off.” With Trapped Limbo, players can expect a continuation of the same quality and immersive experience that made the main game so beloved.

As we eagerly anticipate the release of Trapped Limbo, be sure to mark your calendars for February 6, 2024. The journey into P-3’s mind and the mysteries of Limbo await, promising an unforgettable adventure for fans of Atomic Heart.