Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Neiegkeeten

Aruna Bio Rapport villverspriechend Resultater fir AB126 am ALS Maus Modell

ByMampho Brescia

Sept 8, 2023
Aruna Bio Rapport villverspriechend Resultater fir AB126 am ALS Maus Modell

Aruna Bio, a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating the use of AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of ALS.

The study found that a weekly dose of AB126, administered from the onset of ALS symptoms, led to prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to the control group. The AB126-treated mice also showed lower levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, in their serum.

AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system. It exerts its effects through newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

Stephen From, CEO of Aruna Bio, expressed optimism regarding the potential of AB126 to treat acute and chronic neurological conditions, including ALS. He highlighted the extended survival observed in the treated mice, which he attributed to reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord and decreased levels of neurofilament light chain.

These promising results pave the way for further exploration of AB126’s therapeutic potential in ALS and other chronic central nervous system disorders. Aruna Bio aims to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics that can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms.

Source: Aruna Bio, Inc.

Investor Contact: Corey Davis, Ph.D., LifeSci Advisors, 212-915-2577, [Email geschützt].

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Neiegkeeten

D'M6 bewäert als mannst populär Autobunn an England fir d'zweet Joer hannereneen

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Neiegkeeten

Wielt de beschte Waasserreiniger fir Äert Heem

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Neiegkeeten

Personnaliséiert Är iPhone Vibratiounen fir eenzel Kontakter

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Dir hutt verpasst

Technology

Digital Währungen an den De-Dollariséierungsplang fir China an Alliéierten

Sept 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Nei Features vum Apple iPhone 15 Pro an iPhone 15 Pro Max

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

D'Wichtegkeet vu Cookie Zoustëmmung an Online Privatsphär

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Duerchbroch am Topologeschen Isoléiermaterial hält Potenzial fir fortgeschratt Elektronik a Quantecomputer

Sept 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments