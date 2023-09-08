Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Neiegkeeten

Apple mécht Uwendungen op fir Entrepreneur Camp fir ënnerrepresentéiert Grënner

ByGabriel Botha

Sept 8, 2023
Apple mécht Uwendungen op fir Entrepreneur Camp fir ënnerrepresentéiert Grënner

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

Verbonnen Post

Neiegkeeten

Warbits+: Open Beta Umeldungen Elo Live fir Mobile a PC

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Neiegkeeten

Iwwert d'Legacy vum 9/11 reflektéieren: Éieren déi verluer an erënneren un d'Tragedie

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Neiegkeeten

Wat ze erwaarden am Upëff vum iOS 17 Software Update

Sept 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Dir hutt verpasst

Neiegkeeten

Warbits+: Open Beta Umeldungen Elo Live fir Mobile a PC

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple's Supplier Foxconn fir Made in India iPhone 15 ze verschécken, d'Fabrikatioun iwwer China erweidert

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

International Team fäerdeg d'Sequenzéierung vum Y Chromosom, entdeckt nei Protein-codéierend Genen

Sept 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Neie Badge System an NBA 2K24 Kritt Réckschlag vu Gameren

Sept 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments